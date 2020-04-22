Soggy and windy Thursday ahead

Clouds and rain chances return tonight as our next system moves in Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase tonight as an area of low pressure moves into the mountains tomorrow. This low pressure system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Overnight lows look to drop in the lower 50s.

Soggy and windy weather returns Thursday. We are in no severe threat tomorrow but could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Winds could gust up to 40 mph tomorrow. I know gusty winds are scary now after Easter Sunday's wind storm, but this system is nothing like that one. Those gusty winds could create some issues like downed limbs and maybe some power issues, but right now we do not expect any widespread issues. Highs will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances continue into your Friday morning. We look to dry out throughout most of the day, but I think those clouds will stick around all day. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday is another day to watch. Showers and storms return once again and those could be on the stronger to severe side. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will dry out and clear out a little bit for your Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only getting into the upper 50s. We look to remain dry and sunny for Monday as well.

