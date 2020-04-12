Soggy Easter Sunday, storms move in this afternoon

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight and go until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Today and Tonight

Happy Easter! Our severe weather alert coverage continues today as we are expecting some heavier bands of rain and storms to move in later today. We will see lighter showers pass over the mountains for the morning hours. Cloud cover will dominate and gloomy conditions will persist. It will not be until the afternoon hours that we see the heavier showers move into our region. Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings overnight.

Some good news is the Storm Prediction Center has slightly lowered our severe risk. Most of us are in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather, however, some of our northeastern counties have been lowered to a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see heavy rain and gusty winds mainly move in later this evening and into the early morning hours on Monday. Winds could gust up to 40-50 MPH at some points.

Extended Forecast

The cooler trend returns and continues for the new week.

Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday with overnight lows dropping back into the lower 30s. Showers will clear out by the afternoon hours.

Tuesday, we only reach the lower 50s for daytime highs. Overnight lows drop into the 30s once again, and stray rain chances are possible late.

We will see the sunshine return by Wednesday and continue for most of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly dry conditions. We will continue to keep an eye on this trend.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall