Social media users go dark in support Black Lives Matter movement

Scrolling on Social Media Tuesday looked a little different.

"You go on Instagram you probably seen today just basically blank posts," said Former UPIKE Student Body President William Wheeler III.

Social media users participated in Blackout Tuesday on Instagram and other social media platforms.

"Refrain from using social media to give people who don’t understand what black lives matter is a chance to read up on," said Wheeler.

Local Businesses showed support in social media's #BlackOutTuesday also.

"There are bigger issues going on today that need to be dealt with that need to be addressed then us just trying to sell some shirts," said Owner Joey McKenney.

The owner said with the unrest in the nation, he couldn't remain silent.

"Coming from a background in law-enforcement singing what has happened has really sick and me. We need to listen to the voices that are experiencing it the voices that have gone through it the voices that are essentially being pressed," said McKenney

Celebrities, sporting leagues, and businesses also supported the movement. Along with the posts were information about further supporting the movement and organizations to help and donate to.