Social distancing helps flu numbers go down in Kentucky

As we do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19, practices like social distancing could be helping battle another illness like the flu.

(Pixabay)

Sister station WKYT reports for the third week in a row, flu numbers went down in Kentucky.

That is the same period of time that social distancing has been at the forefront of people's minds.

"I think we're probably seeing some impact as far as social distancing, but also this is the time of year where we see it tail off anyway, but the thing to throw in there as well is that we're testing a ton more right now than we typically do," said Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says the data shows that Kentucky is flattening the curve especially compared to states like New York, but people need to continue to follow these steps in order to continue the progress.