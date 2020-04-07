Social distancing doesn't have to be boring, but what is there to do?

There's a lot of different things you could do in your free time, but how can you make the most of it?

In 2017, people in the U.S. on average watched nearly four hours of TV, and trust me, we know it's probably much higher now that most of us spend our days in the confines of our homes.

Here's some fun facts about other things that can help pass time, and help your health too.

Reading: reading has shown to improve memory, and help with anxiety and depression.

Working out: 25 to 30 minutes a day are what doctors recommend.

Spending time outside: just 17 minutes of time outside a day can improve heart health.

What are you doing to be #healthyathome?