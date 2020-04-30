So long, April! Clouds and rain chances continue today

April departs on a dreary note with much cooler temperatures.

Today and Tonight

Our cold front is moving at a slug's pace, slowly moving across the region, continuing our chances for scattered showers and cloudy skies on this Thursday. Highs will struggle to climb much past where they start this morning. I'm forecasting 54, but if I'm being honest, some spots may not make it, especially those who see more rain during the day.

Those clouds and rain chances continue tonight as we drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

May will start much like April ends: Overcast with scattered showers. I had such high hopes for Friday earlier in the week. With each passing model run though, the clouds look to linger for much of the day finally starting to clear heading into the nighttime hours. It will be a smidge warmer though, with highs getting into the upper 50s, maybe a little better if the cold front finally decides to pick up the pace and depart earlier. Lows will drop until the mid-40s under clearing skies Friday night.

We welcome back some MUCH needed Vitamin D on Saturday with sunny skies. It should be the perfect forecast (Sunny and 75). We'll add a few more clouds in, especially the deeper into the day we get on Sunday and rain chances return late. Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Outside of some early chances on Monday, I think we clear out to sun and clouds. Highs again are back in the mid-70s.

We'll just stop at Monday so we can focus on the positive parts of the forecast. :)

