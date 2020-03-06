Snow showers continue tonight, gorgeous weekend ahead

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as a Winter Weather Advisory runs through 7 a.m. Saturday for Harlan, Letcher and Wise County.

Tonight

Moisture will stick around throughout the evening and overnight hours and with temperatures continuing the drop, we will continue to see snowfall especially in the higher elevations.

By tomorrow morning areas above 2,000 feet could be waking up with 1-2" of snow. Most areas will see nothing Saturday morning. Maybe a light dusting in the valleys in Harlan and Letcher Counties.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s so we could see some black ice on the roadways Saturday morning. Take it easy out there.

The Weekend

Sunshine does return quickly Saturday! Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s so a little bit chilly. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s with clear skies.

We warm up very quickly Sunday with highs getting into the mid-60s! Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will start to increase Monday but highs will stay in the mid-60s. Rain chances look to return later Monday night and stick around for the workweek.

Soggy conditions really return Tuesday and Wednesday. Gloomy conditions continue into the end of the workweek with more scattered rain chances.

Get out this weekend and enjoy the sunshine while you can!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël