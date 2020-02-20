Snow possible for some today, clouds likely for all

We could see a little bit of everything today, depending on where you are, so buckle up.

Today and Tonight

A disturbance is trying to push north today and will likely clip some of our southern counties, especially those closest to the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border. While most of us will see cloudy skies, folks closer to the Mountain Parkway/I-64 corridor could see a few peeks of sunshine. Those closer to the border could see a few snow showers, especially later today.

I think the battle zone for those who could see anything, even just flakes flying is the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor south. The counties right at the border on either side of the state line have the best chance of seeing light accumulation. I'm not saying it is a certainty, but the models are trying to show it, so better safe than sorry.

The skies will start to clear later tonight for all, so that's some good news. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s for most. Those counties that have the best chance for snow look to stay a little colder. Tonight, we'll all be cold as lows fall into the upper teens to around 20.

Extended Forecast

For the first time in a while, I think we'll have a sunny Friday and weekend, for the most part.

Friday and Saturday are definitely sunny and Sunday starts out that way. I think we'll see a few more clouds late Sunday ahead of our next system. Rain chances return late Sunday night and stick around through the first part of the last full week of February.

Highs Friday will be around 40 and in the low to mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s all weekend.

The models for mid to late week look ... interesting. That's all I'm willing to say at this point, because we all know how quickly things can change. It is the mountains, you know.

Stay tuned!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.