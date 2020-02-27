Snow ends early, clearing skies but much colder today

The last days of February will feel wintry at times, so get those warm coats back out.

Today and Tonight

As expected, most of the snow accumulation was in the higher elevations, but with the colder temperatures, there could be some slick spots on the roads across the region this morning, so take it easy early.

Skies will start to clear by late morning heading into the afternoon, giving way to sunshine. It will be much colder than it has been, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Tonight, look for increasing clouds and some snow chances very late. Lows will drop to right around or just around freezing.

Friday and Saturday

Our next light snow maker rolls in on Friday. I think we'll see some snow chances in the morning, but as temperatures climb, that moisture will transition over to rain. Daytime highs should be in the low 40s. It will be a dreary day, regardless.

As temperatures drop after dark, the rain will transition back to snow and stick around through most of the night. Lows will eventually drop into the mid-20s. Just like our Thursday system, I think our best chance for accumulation will be in the higher elevations near the Kentucky/Virginia border. As of right now, that looks like a general 1-2", especially on those ridgetops above 2,500 feet. The valleys around those peaks could see a dusting to around 1" depending on how long it takes the transition back to snow from the rain and how much moisture is left at that point.

After a few snow chances early Saturday, skies will clear to sunshine once again. Highs will make it back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will be around Saturday night and we'll drop back down to around 30.

Extended Forecast

The first day of March on Sunday looks pretty good. Look for sunshine for the first half of the day with a few more clouds late. Highs will be close to 60 before dropping into the mid-40s with rain chances late that night.

Those rain chances look to hang around in some form for most of next week. Temperatures stay mild with highs in the 60s for the first part of the work and school week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.