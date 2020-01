Officials confirmed a small plane crash near the Montgomery and Clark County line, according to sister station WKYT.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near the Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Airport, just past the 108-mile marker on Interstate 64.

A witness told WKYT that it looked like a single-engine aircraft tried to land on the interstate but landed hard in the mud instead.

The sheriff's office reports the only injury appears to be a broken leg.