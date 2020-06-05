Small businesses try to stay open despite coronavirus, recent unrest

Although coronavirus-related closings have eased in recent weeks, many downtown businesses had to close again following civil unrest across the city.

Meanwhile, other businesses have posted “Black Lives Matter" signs to deter looters and hopefully avoid any further damage. Robert Whiteside, who owns The Barbershop in downtown Louisville, said it’s one of many things he and other business owners worry about.

Normally, the chairs would be occupied, but instead, only a few people are allowed inside at a time as routines have changed because of the coronavirus crisis.

”We take appointments only,” Whiteside said. “We take (clients’) temperatures, read the policy that we’re going by to defeat the coronavirus.”

Business hasn’t been steady for weeks. Whiteside said on a normal work day, he can only take about eight clients, at most 10. Before, he saw double that number.

“(During) the first week back, first Friday we came back and started having rioters and looting and it affected our business again,” Whiteside said.

Nearby, David Timperman owns Bangs Hair Salon. He said they’re trying to make up for two and a half months worth of lost business while making sure safety and health are top priorities. However, there’s another hurdle businesses had to go through, which was closing early to avoid the protests that some days last week turned violent.

“I have been concerned and trying to leave just a little bit earlier than normal,” Timperman said. “It’s stressful. It was stressful to be shut down, and it’s stressful to worry about being possibly shut down again.”

Mayor Greg Fischer’s office put a curfew in place to curb the crowds of protesters through the street, and any trouble that may come from causing property damage. Whiteside said he made sure to do his part to show support while keeping his livelihood secure.

“Keep the door locked, you see in the windows," he said. "I got (signs saying) ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Owned Business,’ In my other window I got ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Business Owned,’ just so they won’t bust the windows out.”

Fischer lifted Louisville’s curfew on Thursday, but he said he’ll enforce it again if he sees it is necessary.