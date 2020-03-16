Small businesses kick off online 'Story Hour' for kids

Several school districts across the commonwealth entered an extended break as a result of state-sanctioned coronavirus precautions, sending students across the region into their first week of at-home instruction.

In the midst of what many are calling a fearful time, business owners in Prestonsburg said they want to help kids escape from reality for a little while. To do that, the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page announced a new initiative Monday: Story Hour.

Business owners in downtown Prestonsburg will use Facebook to read stories to children, something they believe could provide a sense of normalcy for the kids.

"To keep the community involved and to keep kids calm in a time when their parents are probably panicking, probably rushed, probably a little more moody than usual. And you also have kids at home where the parents aren't literate. They don't have access to books," said Lou's Place for Pets owner Sheena Maynard. "The kids need to know that if we're calm, they'll be calm."

Owners from different businesses will read a different story each night. According to Heather Owens, owner of The Mountain Muse, giving back to the community in this way is what small businesses are all about.

"And right now's not a time that we are trying to beg people to come out in big masses," Owens said. "And we want to show our appreciation to the people who do support us every day. You know, give the kids something to do."