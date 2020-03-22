Slightly warmer today, rain chances return late

Slowly warming up, but still on the cooler side.

Today and Tonight

This morning, most of us are waking up to colder temperatures. Most of the mountains are slightly above freezing and in the mid-30s. The good news is we warm up quickly today. Highs will get back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies, but look to stay dry for the morning hours.

Clouds increase this evening. More rain chances return later Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

We will see more rain for the new workweek with highs getting back into the 60s. Your Monday and Tuesday will be a little bit on the soggy side with more scattered rain chances by the middle and end of the week.

Wednesday looks rainy, as well. As of now, models show rain chances on and off all day. Temperatures continue to rise into the upper 60s nearing 70.

Thursday looks less soggy, but stray rain chances are still possible throughout the day. Hopefully, we can get a little sunshine in throughout the daytime hours. The best chance for showers looks to be in the evening.

By Friday temperatures skyrocket. We will get close to 80 for daytime highs. Lighter, scattered showers will pop-up during the day.

I think it's safe to say springtime is here and it's here to stay!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall