Slight rain break tonight, showers and storms Friday

Happy first day of spring! It sure feels like it out there, but a cold front will move in tomorrow and bring us some cooler and drier weather for the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see a few scattered rain chances but more showers and storms arrive Friday as a cold front moves in.

Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s tonight with highs in the lower 70s Friday.

A line of showers and storms will move in Friday and some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Stay weather aware and keep the WYMT Weather App handy. Areas north of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80 are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We will keep an eye on those storms tomorrow. After the cold front moves through, overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The Weekend

We could see a few stray rain chances Saturday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds and rain chances increase once again Sunday night into Monday.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures will get back into the 60s for the new workweek. We will also see gloomy and rainy conditions return once again.

Scattered rain chances continue Monday with more soggy weather for your Tuesday.

Hopefully, we will start to dry out a little bit later in the week.

WYMT Chief Meteoroligst

Paige Noël