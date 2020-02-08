Slick Saturday conditions

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as roads will likely still be slick this morning with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Today & Tonight

Roads remain wet from the rain/snow we have seen the past few days and with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s, slick roads are likely today. Most of us will get a little bit of a break in the morning, but showers do move back in by the afternoon. Temperatures look to rise into the lower 40s so the showers will mostly like start out as rain for most of us and then transition into a mix or even some more snow as temperatures drop.

Tonight we will continue to see snow falling and temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s once again. Very little accumulation is expected. We might see a dusting at best. The biggest issue will be slick roads once again. Black ice could be possible in spots.

Tomorrow

By Sunday warmer temperatures and sunshine finally return! Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Let's hope this dries us out a little bit because more rain is on the way by the new workweek.

Extended Forecast

It looks like soggy weather returns once again Monday with highs in the mid-50s. One dry day is not enough to soak up all of the rain we saw in the past several days. If you live in a flood-prone area be on the lookout for more high water issues next week.

Scattered rain chance stick around almost all week. with highs in the lower 50s. We could be tracking a cool down by Valentine's Day. We will continue to monitor that over the next several days.

