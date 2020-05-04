Skies clear to a beautiful Monday

I hope you enjoyed the warm temperatures this weekend, because they are about to become a thing of the past for a few days.

Today and Tonight

The rain ended overnight and outside of some fog this morning, it should be a beautiful day under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the low 70s. Enjoy that, because it might be the last time we see a seven at the beginning of a high for at least the next seven days.

Clouds will start to increase tonight ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances are possible late. Lows drop into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances stay steady for most of your Tuesday and Tuesday night as the front passes through the region. Highs during the day will climb into the mid-60s before crashing into the mid-40s overnight.

Some sunshine returns on Wednesday, but scattered rain chances look to linger. Highs will only be in the upper 50s. Yes, you read that right. 84 this past Saturday and Sunday and upper 50s by Wednesday. Don't you love springtime in the mountains?

Thursday looks sunny, but we see another potential system on the horizon by Friday. Fortunately, the weekend looks nice. Thursday also features our warmest high of the week outside of Monday and Tuesday. We get back into the mid-60s.

Can someone stop the rollercoaster? I'm ready to get off now.

