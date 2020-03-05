Skeletal remains found while searching for missing people after Tennessee Tornado

Officials in Putnam County said skeletal remains were discovered during the search for missing and injured after storms devastated Middle Tennessee.

At least 25 people are dead, 18 from Putnam County, after tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on March 3.

On March 4, the Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said that, as crews searched the area, they found skeletal remains. Investigators do not believe the remains are related to the storms.

The Cookeville Police Department said the remains were found at around noon in a wooded area near Miller Road.

Officials held a press conference on March 4.

Sheriff Parish said the remains appeared to have been there for quite some time.

Cookeville police said the remains were sent to the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office for a cause, manner and time of death.

Police said if you have any information related to the investigation, call police at 931-520-5322 or 931-526-2125.

