Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor celebrates progress

Signature HealthCARE announced that 32 people diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Jackson Manor nursing home have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, a total of 67 positive COVID-19 cases including 40 seniors and 27 staff members have been reported at Jackson Manor.

According to the statement, 21 of the 27 staff members have recovered and returned to work to care for those still fighting the virus.

Furthermore, Signature HealthCARE says they have not had any new positive occupant cases in the last 12 days or staff cases in the last eight.

The company says that while CDC guidelines require one negative test to deem someone COVID-19 free, they are requiring two negative tests in a span of 48 hours.

“I want to say thank you to the staff of Jackson Manor”, said Kevin Bryant, CEO and Administrator for Jackson Manor. “Through their hard work, compassion, and relentless dedication to our residents, we are now seeing COVID-19 recoveries! These residents are like family and our staff fights for them every day!”

Signature HealthCARE says they understand the virus can change within hours but say there is "no mistaking" that progress has been made. They also wanted to take the time to remember the 10 people who have lost their lives at Jackson Manor due to the outbreak and to thank the community for their love, prayers and support.

“Here at Jackson Manor we are so thankful for the loving support that we have received from our community,” said Tiffany Thompson, receptionist and community communication liaison for Jackson Manor. “We appreciate everyone who has gone out of their way to show their

support for what we are doing here. We are so excited about the recoveries we have had and look forward to many more to come!”