What schools are doing to fight sickness spreading through classrooms

While winter seems to be laying off the mountains this year, sickness is another story.

For the past couple of weeks, school districts across Southern and Eastern Kentucky have canceled classes, hoping to shake the flu and flu-like symptoms.

"Knowing that our kids are getting sicker to try and help stop the spread of flu we decided to take the next couple of days off," said Denise Yonts, superintendent of Letcher County Schools.

Letcher County Schools have canceled classes and all after-school activities for the rest of the week as a result of declining attendance numbers.

"It's much more an instructional issue from my standpoint than a monetary issue," said Yonts.

The district had janitors clean late into Tuesday evening but opted to give teachers and staff the remainder of the week off too because they were just as sick as some of the kids.

"We do all of the extra cleanings and disinfecting and of course we take every precaution but sometimes we just have to get them away from each other," said Yonts. "Our staff have been ill as well and watching them get sicker kinda helps you make that decision to close a little easier."

District officials plan to be back in class at the beginning of next week.

See an updated list of school closings here.