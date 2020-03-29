Shuttered West Virginia hospital is 'pot of gold' for supplies

West Virginia emergency officials found more than a dozen ventilators and other important equipment in the shuttered Ohio Valley Medical Center this week as they prepare for possible shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lou Vargo is director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

He told The Intelligencer that the find was a "pot of gold."

Other items included disposable gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Vargo said in a worst-case scenario, they could reactivate the hospital to care for COVID-19 patients.

He also said his agency has trained for pandemic response, but this is the first time they have ever put that training into use.