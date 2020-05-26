Shutdown came during slow month for tourism attractions, now they're revving back up

Portal 31 is one of Harlan County's top tourist attractions.

Revelers from all around flock to the small city of Lynch, Kentucky from March to early December to see what was once the mecca of coal mining, not only in Kentucky but in the world.

When the Coronavirus hit and closed attractions across the state down, it was right as Portal 31 was beginning to rev back up.

"For us, if we were going to be shut down in any other months those were the ones to be so that it doesn't affect us as much," said Nick Sturgill the Director of Portal 31.

While inconvenient, it was a time where workers at the attraction expected to be slow.

While every place of business has a handful of complexities they have to work around, at the old coal mine they are having to change the way they do things there.

"Due to the fact that everybody is more or less on the same man trip going through the tour you know, we have had to cut that out due to the social distancing and stuff like that," said Sturgill.

While still utilizing the way they show people the inside of the mine they spacing out tours, and sanitizing everything.

"We usually run tours every 45 minutes. Now we're running them every hour and that gives us an extra 15-20 minutes between tours to spray everything down, sanitize not just for ourselves but for the general public," said Sturgill. "That gives us plenty of time between tours to spray everything down, sanitize everything. That gives us just that little bit of time to get off the tour and maintain that six feet of distance between them."

This past weekend was the first they have been open since the shutdown. On any given summer weekend they would see roughly 100 people stop by, but this weekend they only saw between 12 and 15.

While numbers, for now, remain low. Sturgill is hopeful that the sign of people coming the first weekend they were open is a good one.

“People who are coming through, it seems to me that they are somewhat cautious but they are still wanting to live their lives, they’re wanting to get out and do things and that’s what we’re here for and that’s what we need. We need people that are traveling,” said Sturgill.

Officials are not requiring mask at Portal 31, but they are requesting people wear them. They are also asking anyone who plans to take the tour to self-monitor and if they're showing any symptoms to not attend.