Showers, storms and windy conditions move in Saturday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for a good portion of Eastern Kentucky. This advisory will run until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Tonight and Saturday

We're seeing a few showers throughout the overnight, but most of us will stay dry. We'll continue to see that cloud cover tonight with overnight lows really only dropping into the mid to upper 50s. It'll be a pretty warm night.

Saturday, we'll continue to see those clouds with more gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 40 mph especially ahead of the cold front moving in later Saturday afternoon/evening. A good portion of the mountains are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. As that line of showers and storms move through, a few could be on the strong to severe side. So just stay weather aware throughout the day Saturday and have that WYMT Weather App with you.

Those strong winds will allow temperatures to reach the mid-70s! Our record high temperature at JKL is 69, so I think it is safe to say we'll break that! Overnight lows look to drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will start to clear out Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for Sunday and Monday.

We could be tracking more rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days as well. We could be looking at a pretty big cool down by Thursday of next week. We'll have more on that later.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël