Showers clear out, comfortable afternoon conditions

Showers move out later this morning, and then sunshine returns!

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to the heavier showers exiting our region. We will hang onto a few rain chances for the morning hours, but we dry out by lunchtime. Clouds will start to clear out, and highs will get into the mid-70s. You should be able to get out and enjoy the nice day by the afternoon!

This evening we will continue to see partly cloudy skies. Conditions should remain calm overnight and temperatures will get into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will get slightly cooler, as they are expected to dip into the lower 40s.

We will cool off a little bit Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system moves into the mountains. Highs will drop into the mid-50s with soggy conditions both days.

By Thursday and Friday of next week, we will see highs get back into the 60s with sunshine! April is almost here!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall