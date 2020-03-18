Showers and storms tonight, very warm Thursday

Showers and storms will increase tonight and continue on and off as we head into the end of the workweek.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We saw some breaks in the cloud today, but those cloudy skies return this evening as showers and storms move into the mountains.

Areas along I-75 and west are in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Severe storms are expected to stay west of the mountains, but a few storms could be on the stronger side as they head into Eastern Kentucky. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, we will continue to watch those showers and storms as a warm front continues to push through the mountains. Far Western Kentucky could be looking at very strong to severe storms. Eastern Kentucky is not at severe risk for tomorrow. Highs will get very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s. We'll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Thursday. It looks like we'll get a slight break Thursday night before more rain arrives Friday.

Extended Forecast

A cold front will move in Friday morning bringing more rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will hit near 70 early with temperatures dropping very quickly behind the front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The is no severe risk Friday, but some of those storms could be on the stronger side. Stay weather aware as we head into the end of the week.

By the weekend, sunshine finally returns! We will be mostly dry both days with highs in the lower 50s Saturday and highs in the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

We will see a few more clouds Sunday night with a few stray rain chances late.

The new workweek features more rain with highs getting back into the 60s.

Don't forget the season of spring officially starts at 11:49 p.m. Thursday night!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël