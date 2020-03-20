Showers and storms today, drier & cooler this weekend

Spring is here and the weather pattern today will sure feel like it, with chances for showers and storms.

Today and Tonight

We could see waves of showers and storms today and some of those could be on the stronger side, so make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings. Those weather radios are a great way to do that. Of course, our WYMT weather app, which you can find a link to download at the end of this post, is another great way to get alerts and to track the storms. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for areas north of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor.

Highs today will climb back into the low 70s ahead of the cold front. We could see a few peeks of sunshine today between the rounds of rain.

Tonight, you'll know when the front passes by. Temps will drop quick into the low 40s. Thankfully, the rain will start to wrap up, with most of it gone by Saturday morning.

The Weekend

We could see a few stray rain chances Saturday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds early Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds and rain chances increase once again Sunday night into Monday.

Extended Forecast

The first full week of spring will begin with, you guessed it, rain chances. Thankfully, after a cooler weekend, we'll start that upward trend with temps again.

Scattered chances for rain are around Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

We could dry out just a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. Not completely, but mostly. There's a good chance for seeing some sunshine though! I'll take it! Highs will get back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.