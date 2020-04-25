Showers and storms this weekend

We are in a severe weather alert day, for strong showers and possibly severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening.

Today and Tonight

Another low pressure system and cold front will move into the mountains today. We start the morning off with some foggy conditions, but our main threat today moves in later this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has some of our area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We also have some counties in a slight risk (2 out of 5). This system looks similar to the one we saw on Thursday. We saw a few thunderstorms but mostly heavy rain and some gusty winds. Winds look to gust anywhere from 20-30 mph. We will continue to keep an eye on the severe threat. If we do see some stronger thunderstorms, they will arrive later in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will get into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 50.

Extended Forecast

Showers and gusty winds continue into your Sunday as that low pressure system continues to move out of the area. Sadly, it looks like the rain sticks around almost all day. I do not think we will see the sunshine at all. Highs will be in the low 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Sunshine finally returns for the new week! We will see mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the low to mid-60s. A few clouds return Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Our next system moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Soggy conditions return Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. We will cool off Thursday with highs in the 50s.

We look to dry out Thursday afternoon into Friday.

