Showers and storms roll in this afternoon

Cloudy skies and rain chances return today.

Today and Tonight

This morning we will wake up on the warmer side with temperatures in the 60s. We will see clouds increase throughout the day and a stray shower or two is not impossible, but I think we mainly stay on the drier side until later this afternoon/evening. Highs today look to get into the upper 70s.

This evening we will see a line of heavier showers and storms move across our area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of our area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Heavy rains will be our main threat, so if you live in a flood-prone area take the normal precautions that you normally do when we have heavy showers move through. Most models are showing rain totals getting up to half an inch.

Extended Forecast

I think most of the rain chances move out by early Monday morning and we'll see sunshine return again by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sadly, soggy conditions return once again Tuesday with highs dropping a little cooler in the mid-60s. Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Dry and sunny conditions return for Thursday, but we will hold onto the cool 60-degree weather.

Friday does not look too bad; however, we will see a few scattered rain chances throughout the day.

As of now, this upcoming weekend is looking really nice. Dry conditions with sun and clouds both days. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 60s, but if you ask me that is perfect running weather, so you'll be able to get outside and enjoy it.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall