"Should have kept his mouth shut.": Sen. McConnell responds to former President Obama's criticism of COVID-19 response

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell says former President Barack Obama should have "kept his mouth shut" about the federal government's COVID-19 response.

The senate majority leader was speaking with Lara Trump, one of the President's campaign advisors and wife to his son Eric, on Monday.

The conversation was in reference to a private call former President Obama had with members of his administration last week.

Three different sources confirm that he referred to President Trump's response as "an absolute chaotic disaster."

"I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut, you know. Now, we know he doesn't like much this administration is doing, that's understandable," Senator McConnell said. "But, I think it's a little bit classless frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot. You were there for eight years. I think the tradition that the Bushes set up of not critiquing the president comes after you is a good tradition."

Former President Obama is throwing his support behind his old Vice President, Joe Biden, in his bid to unseat President Trump in November.

The purpose of his call to former staff on Friday was to convince them to support Biden's campaign.