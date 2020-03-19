Nurse shot in the leg at Medical Center in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police say they went to the Medical Center early Thursday morning after a report of shots fired in the emergency room.

Police say a nurse was shot.

Witnesses told police Jeffrey Fields stripped off his gown and medical equipment and was threatening security with a stool.

.

The security guards said they were trying to restrain Fields and pushed him into a wall.

Fields then went to the ground while one guard tried to control his hands and the other was at his feet.

Fields tried to disarm the security guard and fired the gun while it was in the holster, police said.

The bullet hit the other security guard and then hit a nurse in her leg.

Police say officers had to fight and tase Fields to arrest him.

Fields was admitted to the hospital and then taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He's charged with assault first degree, wanton endangerment first degree, resisting arrest, and menacing.

Med Center Health CEO Connie Smith released the following statement about the incident:

"Just before midnight, we had an incident in The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Emergency Department. One employee was shot and another was grazed by the bullet. I am thankful to report to you that our co-workers are expected to make a full recovery. One of those injured was admitted.

"Each day, our healthcare facilities provide an open and welcoming environment for those who seek care and assistance. The very nature of our mission requires that we interact with the public in ways that sometimes expose us to those whose violent behavior can cause injury to the very people who are here to help them. Despite all precautions we take to ensure a safe working environment, it is impossible to prevent attack from some whose behavior we cannot control.

"We deeply regret that anyone sustained injuries last night. There is no doubt in my mind that the proper and prompt response by the ED staff, our security personnel and the Bowling Green Police Department combined to contain this incident before others were injured. We are cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation this morning.

"There is never a “good” time for something this troubling to occur, but I know the timing of this incident comes while we are all on heightened sensitivity due to the Coronavirus. Please continue to keep Security, the Emergency Department and our entire Med Center Health family in your prayers."