"Shop and Share" event stocks shelves for domestic violence shelter

Saturday, the 11th annual "Shop and Share" event kicked off across Kentucky.

During the past ten years, the event has raised more than $5 million for domestic violence shelters.

"It's the annual food drive across the state for domestic violence shelters," said Elizabeth Fitch.

Fitch is the Assistant Director for Turning Point, Domestic Violence Services in Floyd County.

Turning Point is a non-profit organization that offers residential and non-residential services to the Eastern Kentucky region.

Our local Turning Point serves Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin Counties.

"We try to get out in the community so that people can know that there are resources if they're a victim or know somebody that's a victim of domestic violence," explained Fitch.

One in three women will experience some form of violence during their lifetime.

Fitch has dedicated her life to helping others. She and multiple volunteers set up a table at various Food City and Super Dollar stores to collect donations of money and non-perishable food items.

"Because when people come into the shelter, they don't always have anything with them," Fitch pointed out. "All of the food we receive today will help us get through the year on our budget."

As customers walked in, they were handed a list of items needed at the shelter.

Volunteers asked them for an item of monetary donation.

Inside the Prestonsburg Food City, the volunteers are missing one of their own.

"She was just such a light to everybody. She knew everybody walking in the door," said Brandon Domaschko.

Domaschko is the granddaughter of Bertha Daniels.

Daniels was well known in the community for her selfless acts of courage and giving heart.

She died on Mother's Day last year.

"We lost her this past year so it's emotional. But it's always special," said Domaschko.

A victim of domestic violence herself, Daniels became an advocate for the voiceless.

"She was an avid supporter of anything to do with domestic violence or elder abuse and many, many other causes in the community," recalled her daughter Jodie Vaughn.

In her memory, they hope to continue her legacy.

"It's near and dear to our heart," Domaschko pointed out.

The volunteers wrapped up their donation day at five o'clock Saturday evening.

If you could not stop by but would like to donate, you can click here.

