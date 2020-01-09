Shop Prestonsburg: Small businesses 'stick together' for success

The City of Prestonsburg has an active merchant community. From "Christmas in July" to Shop Small Saturday, local businesses are constantly working together.

According to Heather Owens, owner of The Mountain Muse, that is something that sets the merchants apart.

"Instead of fighting and squabbling around, we can support each other's businesses. And everyone grows," Owens said.

Owens and Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou's Place for Pets, have been stressing the importance of a unified front for years. That is why they created what was originally called The Prestonsburg Merchant Network.

The network recently re-branded. "Shop Prestonsburg" is all about businesses in downtown Prestonsburg showing support for each other.

"If we stick together and support each other, versus being in competition with each other, we can only do better, greater things," Owens said.

Owens said the group's Facebook page is where people can check out all of the Prestonsburg retail sales and events in one place. And, though she still encourages people to follow the individual store pages, she believes it is a great way to show unity in the Star City.

For more information, visit Shop Prestonsburg on Facebook.

