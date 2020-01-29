Shop & Share: You can help survivors of domestic violence

This year's 'Shop & Share' drive to benefit survivors of domestic violence takes place on Saturday.

First Lady Britainy Beshear, Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and Kroger worked together to set up the drive.

Shop & Share is February 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every Kroger, Food City and Super Dollar Store in Kentucky are participating, as well as some IGA and Save-A-Lot locations.

Each store will have a list of items needed in KCADV shelters and shoppers can drop those items off at participating locations.

Since 2010, Kentuckians have donated more than $4.5 million in goods for the Shop & Share drive.

“My goal as First Lady is to improve the lives of families and children across Kentucky. Domestic violence is a serious problem in our Commonwealth, and my hope is that strengthening the efforts of KCADV will help to end the cycle of violence," said First Lady Beshear. "Shop & Share is an easy, accessible way for Kentuckians to come together and help domestic violence survivors.”

Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Where to Get Help webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.