'She's an icon': Friends, former players remember Pam Maynard

Many in Eastern Kentucky are mourning the loss of a Cardinal Country icon.

64-year-old Pam Maynard died in her Martin County home on Monday.

"It was hard to hear that news because it was so unexpected," recalled Kayla Moore.

Moore graduated from Sheldon Clark High School.

Like many, during Moore's time as a cardinal, she created a bond with Maynard.

"I think everybody in the 15th region knows who Pam Maynard is," Moore pointed out. "I am going to miss her. I think everybody will. She was just something special. If you didn't know her then you really missed out. But I think it was impossible not to know her."

Maynard arrived home early Monday morning after taking a trip to Florida with the Martin County High School girl's basketball team. Many told WYMT Maynard was excited and nervous to ride in an airplane for her first time.

"When we got the news, we couldn't believe it," Carla Booth recalled. "Literally at 1:30, I told her "bye" like it was normal like I was going to see her the next day so it was a real shock, real shock for us."

Booth also graduated from Sheldon Clark.

The cause of Maynard's death is unknown at this time.

"When I think about Sheldon Clark girls' basketball, or Sheldon Clark sports in general, one of the main people I think about is Pam," Booth explained.

After Martin County High School head girls' basketball Coach Tim Rice died in a crash earlier this year, Robin Newsome stepped in to fill his shoes.

"One of the biggest reasons I got back into coaching, was because Pam got ahold of me and encouraged me to apply for the position again," Newsome recalled.

Newsome and Maynard met when they were children.

"She was my best friend," said Newsome. "She just became a member of my family."

The duo coached together for years.

"She was a selfless servant. She never got paid for any of the stuff she done except maybe a little stipend for being an assistant coach," Newsome pointed out.

This only proved Maynard's insight on life.

"She's a perfect example of someone living their life to serve others," recalled Newsome.

Newsome hoped to fight for the strength to continue a legacy Maynard helped build.

"It's like I told my kids, we have to go on. That's what Coach Rice and Coach Maynard would want us to do," said Newsome.

Although Maynard never wore a jersey herself, she helped shape the skills and hearts of many.

Newsome said like former head coach Time Rice, her girls will also be dedicating and wearing a patch on their jerseys for Coach Pam Maynard.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund has been set up in Maynard's name at the Inez Deposit bank.

Maynard's visitation was held Friday at 4:00 p.m. inside the new Martin County High School.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. also inside the high school.

