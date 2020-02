The Whitley County Sheriff's Office says that 18-year-old Perry E. Reed of Williamsburg went missing Tuesday, February 18th.

They say he requires daily medication for a cardiac condition. He may be headed to the Somerset area.

He is 5' 5'' with brown hair and hazel eyes, a scar on his chest, multiple tattoos, and weighs around 124 pounds.

If you have any information about his location you are encouraged to call Whitley County 911 at (606) 549-6017.