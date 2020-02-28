Sheriff's office looking for woman accused of almost hitting a deputy with her car

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman wanted on a charge of fleeing or evading police.

Friday morning, a deputy responded to a complaint about a car blocking a school bus on D. Anders Road.

When the deputy tried to talk to the driver, Nicole M. Rose, she reportedly sped away while almost hitting the deputy.

Investigators found her car abandoned behind a business off KY 192, about three miles away from where the incident happened.

If you have information about Rose's location, you can leave a tip at 606-864-6600, email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com or send a private message on Facebook to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.