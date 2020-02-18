Sheriff's department makes "largest meth bust", 8 arrested

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and deputies said they made their largest meth bust during the last week.

The department had several investigations into drug trafficking and received several search warrants for homes throughout the county. The drug bust uncovered more than five pounds of crystal meth, numerous guns and more than $5,000 worth of stolen property.

Deputies first went to Ivel, where they arrested two people who had crystal meth and other illegal narcotics.

A second raid happened at a home in David. Two more people were arrested after deputies found two pounds of crystal meth, cocaine, numerous guns and stolen property.

The third bust happened after a complaint of drug activity along RT 321 near Auxier. Deputies found nearly three pounds of crystal meth and another gun. Two more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The series of raids ended with a fourth bust on Tuesday. Deputies searched a home in Hueysville. Two people were arrested when deputies found more meth and other narcotics.

Police have not released the names of the 8 people arrested. They expect more arrests and charges in the near future, and will release the names of the people involved when their investigations are over.