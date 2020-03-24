Letcher County Sheriff's Office: "Animal cruelty will NOT be tolerated"

The Letcher County Sheriiff's Office is reminding the community that animal cruelty is a crime.

"Animal cruelty will NOT be tolerated in this county!" said a post on its Facebook page. "PLEASE reach out for help BEFORE your animals have to endure this suffering!"

Officials are referring to pictures of puppies on their Facebook post.

They wrote, "Times are tough right now but this is inexcusable".

If you have pets you are no longer able to care for, please reach out to the Letcher County Sheriff's Office at 606-633-2293 or the Letcher County Garage at 606-633-7583.

The pups are now at the animal shelter, warm and dry, awaiting veterinary care with food in their bellies.

An arrest was made in this particular case. We are working to learn who that was.