Sheriff: Trespassing complaint leads to meth lab bust in Breathitt county

The Breathitt County Sheriff's Department says that a trespassing complaint in Breathitt county led to the discovery of a meth lab Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint involving the shooting of a firearm on Spencer Branch Road in Canoe.

On arrival at the private property, deputies found two vehicles stuck in the mud out in a field.

There they found 33-year-old Joseph Mullins attempting to free the vehicles.

Mullins was arrested on sight due to an outstanding bench warrant.

While searching the property with verbal permission, deputies say they found nearly 30 grams of meth and a hidden meth lab.

Mullins was then charged with manufacturing meth and possession on top of the bench warrant. He is being held at Three Forks Regional Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Breathitt County Sheriff's Department.