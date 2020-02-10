Sheriff: DUI crash sends 5 to the hospital

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a "serious traffic crash" happened on KY-312 after someone drove under the influence.

The crash occurred Sunday around 1:20 p.m. between a green pickup and red SUV at the Level Green Road intersection. Deputies said the pickup pulled out onto KY-312 in front of the SUV.

Three people were airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, while two others were taken by ambulance to Corbin Healthcare.

Brandi Lewis, the driver of the green pickup, is charged with failure to stop, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is still being treated for her injuries.