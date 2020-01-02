Sheriff: Woman tried to stab mother with knife

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Magoffin County woman is behind bars after deputies said she attacked her mother on New Year's Day.

The sheriff's office was called to a home on Route 30 in Salyersville Wednesday afternoon for a domestic dispute.

The victim told deputies that her daughter, Whitney Lee Renee McCoy, tried to fight with her and tried to push her off the porch. McCoy then reportedly got a knife and swiped at her mother, barely scratching her arm.

Deputies said McCoy was screaming and broke a glass bottle in the road. When they arrested her, she pulled swung her arms at them.

McCoy faces fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing. She was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

 
