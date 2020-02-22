Sheriff: Woman tried to fight officers, kick out windows of patrol car

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Pricilla Lovins of Gregory Branch was arrested Friday night.

Officials said a sergeant and deputy were dispatched after someone reported an intoxicated woman inside a business. The caller said the woman was being disorderly and refused to leave.

When the sergeant and deputy arrived, they said they noticed Lovins arguing with store employees.

Officials said Lovins tried to run away, and once arrested, she started fighting the officers.

It was also reported that Lovins tried to kick out the windows of the patrol car.

She was then taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

