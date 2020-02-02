Sheriff: Woman splits power pole in half, arrested for DUI

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a woman Friday night after she was driving under the influence.

Officials identified the woman as 26-year-old Kelli Hyde of East Bernstadt.

A deputy was dispatched to investigate a non-injury crash on Highway 1376. When the deputy arrived on the scene, officials said, Hyde’s truck had struck a power pole, cutting it in half.

Officials said the deputy could smell alcohol coming from the Hyde’s breath, and conducted an investigation determining she was under the influence.

Hyde was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence- first offense and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

