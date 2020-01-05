Sheriff: Woman shoplifts, leaves cell phone at store

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a woman after she shoplifted from a Dollar General.

Officials said 52-year-old Angela Blevins of East Bernstadt had apparently left her cell phone at the Dollar General after stealing large amounts of makeup.

Blevins returned to the store to get her cell phone.

When deputies arrived, they said they encountered Blevins who was yelling and creating a disturbance.

According to deputies, an investigation showed Blevins was also under the influence.

Blevins was charged with theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500, public intoxication, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

She was taken to the Lauren County Correctional Center.

