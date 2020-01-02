Sheriff: Woman drove under the influence with grandson in the car

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on a DUI charge on New Year's Day.

Deputies said Lillie Hines was driving under the influence with her grandson in the car.

Hines failed a sobriety test, deputies said, and admitted to drinking and taking pills before driving.

The grandmother reportedly said she drove her grandson to the emergency room to see family members while intoxicated.

Hines is charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance third-degree, and several traffic violations.