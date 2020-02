Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested for driving under the influence Friday night.

A deputy was dispatched to a crash with no injuries on Johnson Road. The deputy found a car had gone off the road into a ditch.

The driver of the car was 55-year-old Sara Fisher of Manchester. Officials said Fisher was under the influence while driving her car.

Fisher was taken to the Laurel County Correction Center and is facing several charges.