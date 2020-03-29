Sheriff: Woman arrested in Pulaski County kidnapping

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that on Friday, March 27th they were called to Brock Road in Nancy following reports of a gunshot victim.

Accompanying them were the Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services and the Nancy Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim was found and identified as Jermaine Bennett Jr, he had been shot the leg and had zip ties around his wrist and ankle.

He was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for treatment.

34-year-old Jayme Danielle Barker was quickly identified as a potential suspect but could not be found.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Somerset Police Department to help as that is where they believed she was.

She was finally found around 9 p.m. that evening in Somerset and charged for kidnapping with serious physical injury, assault (1st degree), and tampering with physical evidence.

She is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset Police Department were assisted by the University of Kentucky Police.

This case is still under investigation.