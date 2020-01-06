Sheriff: Woman arrested, kicks deputy during struggle

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman Thursday morning.

A Knox County deputy and Knox EMS responded to a report of a woman who overdosed at a house on Arkle Road in Gray. The officer found 39-year-old Lori Havelka of Gray in a loft with her two children.

Havelka refused to come down when asked by the deputy. The deputy was able to get her out of the loft when she became belligerent and violently grabbed the deputy by his clothes. The deputy said she hit him when he handcuffed her. After struggling, she reportedly kicked the deputy as well. The deputy determined Havelka was under the influence of meth.

Havelka was previously arrested on Dec. 10, 2019 after a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance complaint inside the same house.

Havelka was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree assault of a police officer, public intoxication/controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree menacing and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Knox County Detention Center.