Police: Woman arrested for stealing 1979 Corvette

A woman was arrested on Wednesday for stealing a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette.

Police arrested Diane L. McQueen in London. The arrest happened off U.S. 25.

Police began an investigation Wednesday morning to find the 1979 Chevrolet Corvette. They were able to locate the car near a service station off exit 49 off I-75 about eight hours after the theft report.

Investigators found McQueen with the keys to the Corvette.

She was charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The Corvette is valued at $22,000.