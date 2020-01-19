Sheriff: Woman arrested for falsely reporting multiple crimes while intoxicated

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested for falsely reporting multiple crimes.

Deputies arrested 58-year-old Cathy Lynn Lierer of Manchester, Ohio early Saturday morning.

Officials said Lierer reported a burglary in progress along with several other incidences, all that were determined to be false information.

Lierer was charged with public intoxication and harassing communications. She was taken to the Laurel County Correction Center.

