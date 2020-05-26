Whitley deputies seize meth, money during property search in Corbin

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says that they recovered a "considerable" amount of meth and cash during a property search in Corbin Tuesday with assistance from Kentucky State Police.

Officials say the information provided by a KSP Trooper and a Whitley County deputy allowed them to obtain a search warrant for a property off of Corinth Cemetery Road in Corbin.

During the search they found more than two grams of meth, some drug paraphernalia and an unspecified amount of cash.

Deputies say Danny McGinnis was charged with trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Wilson was also charged for trafficking (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, unspecified).

Both were sent to the Whitley County Detention Center.

The Sheriff says the Whitley County Sheriff's Department had specifically worked the area around Corinth Cemetary Road due to recent drug-related arrests and information provided by the community.